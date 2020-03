HARRISON, Ark. (News release) -- NARMC is committed to keeping our community healthy and safe. With the increase of flu activity in our area and the potential spread of Covid-19 or coronavirus in the United States, we are taking specific precautions to protect our patients and staff while providing the best care possible.

In an effort to minimize exposure, NARMC team members are encouraging patients to stay home and call their provider prior to coming into the clinic if they are running a fever, have a cough and have traveled out of state or out of the country. We are urging patients to call their physician if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms prior to visiting the clinic. This is in an effort to minimize the spread of viral illnesses in our community.