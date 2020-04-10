Schakolad Chocolate Factory makes Easter baskets for nurses’ kids

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Schakolad Chocolate Factory is bringing holiday smiles to those who may need a little extra love this Easter.

For nurses working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic, it may be difficult to give their families the typical Easter experience.

The shop in St. Pete is donating 300 Easter baskets to kids of hospital workers complete with a giant chocolate bunny.

The baskets also have jelly beans, chocolate covered pretzels, candy Easter eggs, and a dipped peep for the kids.

The European style chocolate shop hand makes all of the Easter goodies.

The workers started with 200 baskets and then added 100 more to donate to the St. Anthony’s Hospital Foundation.

