SAU System makes plans for students to return for fall 2020

MAGNOLIA (News Release) — The campuses of the Southern Arkansas University System (SAU in Magnolia and SAU Tech in Camden) are working tirelessly taking precautions and planning for its campuses to re-open for the fall semester. Because the health and safety of students, faculty and staff remains our top priority, the Risk Management Task Force is working diligently to develop protocols to ensure the protection of our campus community.

These protocols will consider classroom size, class structure, safety in residence halls, enhanced cleaning schedules and protective methods for monitoring and maintaining the collective and individual health of our campus family. The Task Force will continue to monitor the state and CDC’s social distancing requirements and COVID-19 conditions and will provide further plans regarding the re-opening of campus as the summer progresses.

As the System campuses plan to continue with on-campus instruction in the fall, students should prepare accordingly. Students are encouraged to file their FASFA and complete their housing application and room selection, as well as meet with their advisors to secure their fall schedule if they have not already done so.

Incoming SAU Freshmen should register for Becoming a Mulerider (BAM) here: https://web.saumag.edu/orientation/bam/registration/ Students who have registered for BAM already should have received an email regarding the shift to virtual BAM sessions. Students are encouraged to continue to monitor their SAU student email very closely as many vital announcements are being sent through this method.

Incoming SAU Tech Freshmen should register for Student Orientation and Registration (SOAR) here: https://www.sautech.edu/student-orientation-and-registration-soar/. Students who have registered for SOAR already will be contacted by email regarding the shift to virtual SOAR sessions. Students are encouraged to continue to monitor their SAU Tech and personal email accounts very closely as this is the formal method of communication between the college and students.

The SAU System campuses continue to accept applications for the summer and fall semesters. As a reminder, ACT scores are waived for incoming freshmen, as are graduate admissions test score requirements, such as the GRE and GMAT for both the summer and fall sessions. Anyone interested in becoming a student at SAU can visit https://web.saumag.edu/admissions/apply/ to begin their application process. SAU Tech is an open enrollment institution with no minimum entrance exam scores required. Anyone interested in becoming a SAU Tech Rocket can visit https://www.sautech.edu/get-started/ or text 870-390-0368.