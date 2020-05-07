Saline County lifting juvenile stay at home orders

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Today, Saline County Judge Jeff Arey, Juvenile Judge Robert Herzfeld, and the Benton Mayor Tom Farmer announced that they are lifting their respective jurisdictions’ Juvenile Stay-at-home-orders.

The orders had been in place since April 6. With COVID-19 infection numbers seeing a decline locally, the Governor is presently loosening certain restrictions within the state in order to gradually return Arkansas to its state prior to the spread of COVID-19 to the area of the country.

Both leaders encourage juveniles and the general public to continue to follow the directives as laid out by the Governor and the Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Made with Visme Presentation Maker

Trending Stories