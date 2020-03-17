Safeguarding your home against coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The coronavirus outbreak has many Americans taking steps to keep themselves protected against sickness.
They’re also cleaning their homes much more often as a precaution.
Michael Silva-Nash, Executive Vice President of Molly Maid joined us on Arkansas Today Tuesday to share important cleaning tips.
Make your own disinfecting wipes:
Gallon zip lock bag
Paper towels
Two parts 99% isopropyl alcohol* to one part water
Make your own hand sanitizer:
One part aloe vera into the mix for every two parts of 99% isopropyl alcohol
*For other alcohol types, follow these guidelines:
70% isopropyl alcohol – 9 parts to 1 part water
91% isopropyl alcohol – 2 parts to 1 part water