Safeguarding your home against coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The coronavirus outbreak has many Americans taking steps to keep themselves protected against sickness.

They’re also cleaning their homes much more often as a precaution.

Michael Silva-Nash, Executive Vice President of Molly Maid joined us on Arkansas Today Tuesday to share important cleaning tips.

Make your own disinfecting wipes:

Gallon zip lock bag

Paper towels

Two parts 99% isopropyl alcohol* to one part water

Make your own hand sanitizer:

One part aloe vera into the mix for every two parts of 99% isopropyl alcohol

*For other alcohol types, follow these guidelines:

70% isopropyl alcohol – 9 parts to 1 part water

91% isopropyl alcohol – 2 parts to 1 part water