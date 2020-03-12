1  of  6
Rural, non-profit medical clinics in Arkansas prepare for COVID-19

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – As communities brace for the impact of COVID-19, rural health care providers are also preparing.

Cooperative Christian Ministries and Clinic is a faith-based non-profit free health clinic in Hot Springs. It primarily serves people living in poverty.

The general manager says the clinic has been working with the Arkansas Department of Health and the county health department when it comes to protocols and procedures for handling the coronavirus.

The clinic says if a patient comes in with symptoms of the coronavirus, nurses would immediately call the county health department to get the proper testing.

The general manager says she is also concerned about how the coronavirus will financially impact lower income families. That is, if a person who is living in poverty has to miss work for two weeks or more.

Her non-profit clinic also helps low income families find those types of resources.

