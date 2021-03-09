Rock Region METRO hosts public walk-Up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held on Wednesday at the Rock Region Metro Bus Station.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 310 East Capitol Avenue in Little Rock.

Vaccination Phase 1A and 1B Participants are the only ones who will be able to participate.

The first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination will be administered to participants, with the second follow-up shot slated for Wednesday, March 31 at the travel center.

The vaccination will be free; no insurance is required.

Participants should bring pay stubs, letters from their employers, employee IDs and an Arkansas driver’s license or state ID to provide proof of their Phase 1A or 1B status.

Participants will also be asked to remain on-site for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination for observation.

The clinic is in partnership with Baptist Health and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) and Rock Region Metro.

There is no available parking at the travel center, so participants will have to plan accordingly.

Bus maps and schedules can be found by visiting rrmetro.org.

For more information on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination, visit healthyarkansas.gov.