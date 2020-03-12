Following tonight’s games, all of AAA Basketball Finals postponed until further notice

1  of  4
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Activities Association released today that after today they will be postponing all Basketball Finals until further notice.

The statement said:

Due to growing concerns over COVID-19 virus, following the conclusion of tonight’s games, the remainder of the AAA Basketball Finals are postponed until further notice. This decision is effective following the conclusion of the 2A championships on March 12th. No games will be played on March 13th or 14th.

“After speaking with the Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Department of Education, and the Governor’s office, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the rest of the Basketball Finals,” said Lance Taylor, Executive Director of the AAA. “Our number one priority will always be the safety of our students athletes, coaches, officials, and fans.”

Fans who purchased tickets for the postponed games will be issued full refunds. If you purchased tickets at your local school, you will need to contact the office that you purchased those tickets from.

Fans who purchased tickets online will not need to do anything. All tickets for March 13th, and 14th will be refunded automatically. Refunds can take up to 10 business days.

Fans who purchased tickets from the Hot Springs Convention Center will be able to visit the Convention Center ticket office for a full refund. Printed tickets must be returned to receive a refund.

This is a fluid situation, and the AAA will release more information about spring sports tomorrow. Please continue to check the AAA website, and social media accounts for further updates.

