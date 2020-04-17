RAIN – A Tribute To The Beatles set to play at Robinson Music Hall has been rescheduled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- In order to respect the current social distancing guidelines set by the US Government, Celebrity Attractions has rescheduled RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. Originally scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2020, RAIN will now play Robinson Performance Hall on Sunday, May 16, 2021 .

There is nothing ticket holders need to do at this time, as their current seats are secured for their new performance. If you are a RAIN ticket holder, please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new performance dates.



Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and touring artists. We appreciate your patience and support of the arts.



For more information, please visit CelebrityAttractions.com and http://www.raintribute.com/shows/