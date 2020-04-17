RAIN – A Tribute To The Beatles set to play at Robinson Music Hall has been rescheduled

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- In order to respect the current social distancing guidelines set by the US Government, Celebrity Attractions has rescheduled RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. Originally scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2020, RAIN will now play Robinson Performance Hall on Sunday, May 16, 2021.
There is nothing ticket holders need to do at this time, as their current seats are secured for their new performance. If you are a RAIN ticket holder, please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new performance dates.
Our top priority is protecting the health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and touring artists. We appreciate your patience and support of the arts.
For more information, please visit CelebrityAttractions.com and http://www.raintribute.com/shows/