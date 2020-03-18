Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office makes changes to fight COVID-19

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announces some new changes in the wake of the coronavirus.

In a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Eric Higgins announced that nine employees there are in self-quarantine.

The sheriff says two of them had traveled out of the state.

The other seven had secondary contact with people who may have the virus.

One thing the sheriff stressed Tuesday was criminals aren’t taking breaks just because of the virus, and neither are their deputies.

“If you have an emergency or need police assistance anywhere in the county, please call us,” says Sheriff Higgins. “If it is an emergency, dial 911. We will respond, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office or other agencies. We are going to respond to calls for service. We are responding to emergencies.”

The jail is also making some changes, the staff is now performing additional medical screenings, including temperature checks on inmates both coming in and leaving. Deputies are also being tested.

All in-person visitation has also been suspended.

The sheriff’s office is also setting up a hotline for the community to call with questions or concerns.

The number is 501-340-6993.

You can call for updates at the sheriff’s office or detention center.

This is a non-emergency line.

If you have an emergency, call 911.