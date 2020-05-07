Pulaski County Meals Program packs 250,000th meal at Clinton Presidential Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Pulaski County Meals Program packed its 250,000th meal at the Clinton Presidential Center on Thursday.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. packed the 250,000th meal at the Clinton Presidential Center.

The Clinton Foundation, World Central Kitchen, and the City of Little Rock have partnered with the Little Rock School District, Pulaski County Special School District, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, and the Central Arkansas Library System to prepare, pack, and distribute meals for students, families, and seniors impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The Pulaski County Meals Program started on March 14 to ensure students affected by COVID-19 school closures would have access to healthy, delicious meals. The program was quickly expanded to provide meals to more people impacted by the pandemic. As of today, 250,000 meals have been prepared and distributed.

On weekdays, the program provides grab-and-go dinner meals are available for pick-up at 19 locations across Little Rock and Pulaski County. On Saturday and Sunday, lunch meals are available for pick-up at five Little Rock locations. You can find the most up-to-date information, including the distribution schedule and locations, at www.littlerock.gov/covid19.

Meals are also being delivered to residential locations for the elderly.

Donations to support this effort can be made online at www.wck.org/littlerock.

To date, more than 750 people – staff and volunteers from across the community – have contributed more than 11,000 hours to ensuring their neighbors have access to these meals.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a shift at www.littlerock.gov/volunteer.