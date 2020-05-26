Pulaski County Meal Program to continue through the summer, expand to include dinner service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Pulaski County Meal Program that has fed thousands of children over the past few weeks will continue throughout the summer and will expand to provide even more meals for kids who depend on them.

The meal program was launched on March 14 and has provided hundreds of thousands of meals to local children.

On Tuesday, they announced the program will continue into the summer, and they’ve added more locations where they can be picked up.

“We have added dinner service,” says Dr. Jay Bartch, Chief Educational Officer for the City of Little Rock. “This is a celebration of a continuation of what started months ago, and also the expansion that it will be bigger this summer.”

The program will continue through August 31.