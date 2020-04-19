Protest in Texas in favor of easing lockdown in U.S.

TEXAS — Hundreds of protesters staged a demonstration at the Texas Capitol on Saturday, even as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic will begin easing next week.

The protest Saturday in Austin, Texas, is the latest in demonstrations across the country that have been organized by small-government groups and supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Texas protest is organized by Owen Shroyer, a host of Infowars, which is a part of a company owned by conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones.

He also broadcast a small protest this week outside the governor’s mansion in Texas.

Abbott announced Friday that Texas will begin lifting some restrictions on retailers next week, plus reopen state parks and allow doctors to resume elective surgeries.

He says more restrictions would be lifted on April 27.

Texas has more than 17,300 cases and at least 428 related deaths.

Texas ranks last in the U.S. in testing per capita, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by The COVID Tracking Project.