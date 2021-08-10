President Biden calls Gov. Hutchinson, commits further federal support as COVID-19 cases rise in Arkansas

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark., regarding COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – President Joe Biden and Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke by phone Monday to discuss federal support as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Arkansas.

The Biden administration said last month that they are working hand in hand with state officials to get the virus under control in Arkansas with the federal COVID-19 Surge Response Team. Those resources include increased testing, treatment and vaccination support.

President Biden commended Gov. Hutchinson in his push to get more Arkansans vaccinated, including Hutchinson’s Community COVID Conversations, also noting those efforts paying off with increased vaccination rates.

The White House said Hutchinson thanked the President for his support while committing to work toward protecting Arkansans in the face of the pandemic.