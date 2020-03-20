Pine Bluff to reopen city hall all city departments on Monday

PINE BUFF, Ark. — The city of Pine Bluff has the following updates to share with the public:

City of Pine Bluff Reopening;

Pine Bluff City Hall and all City departments and buildings will reopen on Monday, March 23.

All city buildings will be closed to the public. Employees should observe social distancing guidelines by not hugging, shaking hands, or initiating physical contact with others. Employees should also stay six feet apart from others at all times.

Citizens may contact any department by phone at 870-730-2000.

If subsequent city council meetings are closed to the public, citizens will be able to submit their questions or statements to the council prior to the meeting by calling 870- 730-2000, ext. 7.

Parks and Recreation: All city parks and recreational facilities, including the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center, will remain closed until further notice.

Transit Services:

Pine Bluff Transit will resume fixed routes on Monday, March 23.

A regular schedule will remain between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.

Paratransit services will be available to clients with disabilities. Citizens should contact Pine Bluff Transit at 870-543-5130 to access service.

Public Health Advice:

Restaurants are advised to provide takeout, drive-through or delivery services rather than indoor dining to discourage public gatherings.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips or social visits.

Do not visit nursing homes or retirement homes or long-term care facilities, unless to provide critical care.

Citizens are advised to: Avoid all public gatherings, Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water on a regular basis

Stay home as much as possible.

Remain home when sick, unless seeking medical treatment.

Dry cough, fever, headache, and sore throat are symptoms of COVID-19. If citizens exhibit symptoms and are concerned, they may contact the Jefferson Regional Command Center at 870-541- 4911 for a health screening over the phone. For more information about COVID-19, contact the Arkansas Department of Health Call Center at 1-800-803-7847 for urgent and non-urgent calls between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:30 pm or contact 1-800-554-5738 for urgent calls outside of business hours. Citizens may also contact the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) 24/7 hotline at 1-800-632-4502.

COVID-19 Scam Alert:

Citizens should be aware that there are scammers who are impersonating U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) personnel, going door-to-door offering COVID-19 testing in exchange for money and personal information. The CDC confirmed that they are not providing such services.

Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System:

The Main Library located at the Civic Center and the Altheimer Library located in Altheimer will be temporarily closed to the public. The health situation will be closely monitored and an announcement will be made on the reopening of library doors.

Citizens may call 870-534-4802 to request books for pickup outside the Main Library location between the hours of 9:00 am and 2:00 pm. No DVDs will be checked out.