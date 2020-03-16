Pine Bluff City Hall closed until March 20 due to health precautions

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News release) – As a precaution against COVID-19, Pine Bluff City Hall will be closed from Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20. Employees will continue to work from home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still advising the public to avoid public gatherings in an effort to implement social distancing. The CDC believes that social distancing will significantly disrupt the spread of COVID-19. During this time, the city will continually work with officials in the federal, state, and county government to monitor the situation and determine if additional closings are necessary. The city council meeting will proceed as scheduled this evening at 5:30 pm, which will be streamed online and closed to in-person attendants.

The public should continue to follow CDC health guidelines to reduce the spread of germs. Individuals should refrain from touching their faces, stay home when sick unless seeking medical attention, wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water on a regular basis, keep frequently touched surfaces disinfected with cleaning spray or wipes, and cover coughs and sneezes with tissues, which should be discarded immediately. Dry cough, fever, sore threat, and shortness of breath are symptoms of COVID-19. If individuals exhibit symptoms and are concerned, they should contact their healthcare providers for further instructions. Travel is not encouraged at this time. If people must go into public spaces, they should maintain a distance from others of six feet.

The Arkansas Department of Health is available during normal business hours (8:00 am – 4:30 pm) at 1-800-803- 7847 for urgent and non-urgent calls related to COVID-19. Outside of normal business hours, the number 501-661-2136 should be used for urgent calls in need of an immediate response. Information is also available on the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.

At 5:30 pm this evening, the city council meeting will be streamed live on Mayor Shirley Washington’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/MayorShirleyWashington. Although the meeting will be closed to in-person attendants, the press will be admitted.