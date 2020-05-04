Person with COVID-19 booked into Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility, officials say

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (News Release)-A person who recently tested positive for COVID-19 has been booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

The arresting agency notified Detention Facility staff prior to the arrestee’s arrival. Intake

deputies followed the facility’s COVID-19 procedures. The inmate will be housed in a negative

pressure room until requirements set by the court for release are met. The Arkansas Department

of Health (ADH) has been contacted and will be notified prior to the inmate’s release.

TurnKey, the agency’s medical provider, will render medical care to the patient. For nearly two

months, medical staff in the facility have performed daily temperature and pulse ox tests on staff

and detainees. This procedure will continue.

Volunteer programs and in-person visitation have been suspended for nearly two months and

employees and inmates are wearing face masks.

We encourage the community to get further updates on our response to COVID-19 by calling our

hotline at (501) 340-6993.