FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wear face masks are seated at proper social distancing spacing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As more children go back to the physical classroom, families are expected to spend robustly on a wide range of items, particularly trendy clothing for the critical back-to-school season, according to one key spending measure. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In a 4-3 vote on Tuesday, the Pulaski County Special School Board voted in favor of making masks optional.

According to the school board, the decision will be effective immediately.

Prior to the regular monthly Board of Education meeting, a special board meeting was held at the request of a petition from PCSSD residents to discuss the mask mandate. At the conclusion of the meeting, the board voted 4-3 in favor to make masks optional effective immediately. — Pulaski County Special School District (@pcssdschools) November 10, 2021

The board put the issue to a vote during a special meeting prior to the regular monthly Board of Education meeting on Tuesday after a petition was requested from PCSSD residents to discuss the mask mandate.