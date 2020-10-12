Pandemic forces funeral homes to continue to make changes to minimize risk of spreading COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark.- The pandemic is forcing funeral homes to continue to make changes to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

When the pandemic first started, funerals were limited only to immediate family and mostly just graveside services.

Now, funeral homes are starting to hold services in their chapels again, but keeping it to two-thirds capacity.

One funeral director says the biggest challenge is helping accommodate already grieving families.

“It’s still very sad when people have to lose their loved ones in a hospital and can’t be there with them or in a nursing home and can’t be there with them,” said Mark Weston, the manager of Gregg-Weston Funeral Home. “But when they come here, you know, we just try to provide whatever kind of service they want us to provide and try to give them some peace and comfort.”

Funeral homes are also helping families with virtual services and will also make arrangements with families over the phone instead of in person.

