Outlets of Little Rock retailers, eateries begin reopening Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Outlets of Little Rock will welcome back many temporarily closed retailers and eateries beginning on Friday, May 8, 2020. Rack Room Shoes, Skechers, Journeys, Delicioso’ Ice Cream, Starbucks (mobile order/mobile pay) and Beef Jerky are presently open. Individual store and eatery hours and openings will vary.

Nike Factory Store, Auntie Anne’s | Cinnabon, Fragrance Outlet and multiple pop-up shops will open on Friday, May 8; American Eagle Factory will open on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Outlets of Little Rock center hours are Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6:00 p.m. Updates on additional store openings will regularly be posted at OutletsofLittleRock.com.

“We are pleased to welcome shoppers back to visit our retailers and eateries,” says Teresa Deen, General Manager of Outlets of Little Rock. “Outlets of Little Rock has safety measures in place to help ensure the health and wellbeing of visitors and employees,” she adds.

Outlets of Little Rock continues with deep cleaning and enhanced cleaning procedures, especially on frequent touchpoints throughout the center. Shoppers will find information on proper handwashing techniques, information from the CDC on preventive actions, as well as hand sanitizer stations. Social distancing protocols will be followed throughout the center. Individual stores and restaurants will follow guidelines including protocols for employee hygiene, social distancing, enhanced cleaning procedures and more.

For the latest information and guidance on safety procedures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) visit CDC.gov/coronavirus. For local information, visit Healthy.Arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.