Outlets of Little Rock, Arkansas Foodbank’s drive-up food distribution runs out of food in first hour

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A drive-up food distribution hosted Tuesday by the Outlets of Little Rock in partnership with the Arkansas Foodbank ran out of food within the first hour of the event.

The event was scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., but the food ran out by 11 a.m., according to a comment from Arkansas Foodbank officials on their Facebook page.

According to a news release from the Outlets of Little Rock, “Each donation consists of three boxes (box of dry goods, box of produce and a box of frozen product) per family with enough items for approximately 40 meals”.

Outlets of Little Rock officials said it was a first-come, first-served basis and there was a maximum of two families per vehicle.

Our photographer captured this video of a line stretching down the interstate at the time the distribution event started.