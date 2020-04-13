Ouachita National Forest temporarily shuts down Wolf Pen Gap Trail Complex

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News Release) — Ouachita National Forest officials announced today that,

effective immediately, the Wolf Pen Gap Trail Complex located in Mena, Ark., is temporarily shut

down until further notice.

These actions are consistent with federal and state health and safety direction to help reduce

the impact on emergency responders and limit the spread of COVID-19. Use of the OHV trails

strains emergency resources, especially search and rescue crews, at a time when the resources

are already limited within the local communities.

As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety remain

our number one priority. We are committed to support our communities and fulfill our mission

as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.