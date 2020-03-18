Online scams alert from the Better Business Bureau

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Better Business Bureau Arkansas is warning people about online scammers and giving tips on how to protect yourself when you feel safest — while at home.

Janet Robb, the president of the BBB Arkansas says scammers are hitting people harder now more than ever before.

She says you need to stay smart, even while at home.

“No one is immune to it. We are all in a little bit of a heightened sense of anxiety right now. We’re looking for information. We want to protect our families and if we’re already anticipating financial distress, of course that is going to be a big lure for us,” Robb explains.

She says she the BBB has seen an uptick in calls, which is why they have opened their member question phone line which has 24-hour access to the public for free.

Click here for information from the BBB about how to navigate the coronavirus crisis.