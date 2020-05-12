Online public meeting scheduled for June 1 to discuss Bowman Road Reconstruction Project in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- An online public meeting is scheduled for June 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Bowman Road Reconstruction Project.

Officials with the City of Little Rock say the online meeting is because a public meeting in the traditional sense cannot be held due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials with the City of Little Rock Public Works Civil Engineering Division is offering an online opportunity for the public to review project information for the reconstruction of Bowman Road from Kanis Road to Cherry Laurel Drive.

You can find the project information and more information on the meeting by clicking here.

People will be able to view the project narrative which describes the project need and proposed features, a copy of the latest plans, a copy of the city’s non-discrimination policy statement and a comment form.

The public is invited to review the materials and provide comments on the project.

Representatives from the City of Little Rock’s Public Works Department and others will review comments submitted and provide appropriate responses as required.