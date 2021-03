SEARCY, Ark. – A one day vaccination clinic has been scheduled in Searcy on Tuesday, March 2 for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for those 65 and older.

The clinic will run from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church in Searcy.

An appointment can be scheduled by calling 501-500-8901

Walk-ins are welcome, but those with appointments will receive priority.

The clinic is being set up in partnership between Unity Health and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC).