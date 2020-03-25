Oklahoma health officials: COVID-19 cases jump to 164, 5 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After leaders with the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to close schools for the rest of the school year, Oklahoma health officials are telling residents to continue practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the illness.

On Wednesday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Counties highlighted in yellow on the map above indicate a death reported

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 164 Positive (Out-of-State) 2 Negative* 805 Hospitalized 59 Deaths 5

*Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

Laboratory Cases State Public Health Laboratory 53 Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma 17 Other 36 Total 106

COVID-19 Cases by Age Grouping

Age Group, Years COVID-19 Cases* 00-04 2 05-17 1 18-35 32 36-49 34 50-64 40 65+ 55 Total 164 Age Range 0-91 yrs

COVID-19 Cases by Gender

COVID-19 Cases by Gender Female 76 Male 88 Total 164

COVID-19 Cases by County

County COVID-19 Cases by County* Adair 2 Bryan 1 Canadian 5 Carter 1 Cleveland 27 Creek 5 Custer 3 Delaware 1 Garvin 2 Grady 1 Jackson 1 Kay 5 Logan 3 Mayes 1 McClain 1 Muskogee 1 Noble 2 Oklahoma 55 Osage 1 Pawnee 7 Payne 3 Pontotoc 1 Pottawatomie 1 Stephens 1 Tulsa 27 Wagoner 3 Washington 3 Total 164

So far, officials say five Oklahoma patients have died and 59 others have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Officials say the latest deaths occurred in Oklahoma County. The patients included a man in his 70s and a man in his 40s.

According to health department data, the patients range in age from less than 1-year-old to 91-years-old. Three of the patients are children.

In all, 95 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.

However, health officials say there is a high incidence of cases in the 18 to 49-year-old age group. People of all age groups are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.