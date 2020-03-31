Ohio church working to shift focus from fear to faith

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Many Christian churches are called by Jesus to love your neighbor, but how do you do that while staying 6 feet apart? At the Experience Church in Bridgeport, while there are no meetings in person, you can fellowship with others of faith through the web.

During this pandemic, the goal is to shift your focus from fear to faith. Church leaders say your faith is what will get you through your fear. Because of this, anyone can go on the church’s online link and make their requests known. You can ask for prayer during this stressful time, or even help picking up prescriptions or groceries.



We’re in unprecedented times, and as the church, it’s interesting because we’ve always been taught to love our neighbor. But right now, loving our neighbor means staying away from our neighbor. And I think there’s a lot of people in fear right now. Maybe you’re out there and you lost your job and you’re like, ‘Man, I don’t know where my income is going to come from. Or you’re a mom and you’re like, ‘Wait a minute. I didn’t sign-up to homeschool.’ I want to remind you that if that is you, to go ahead, it’s ok. Cast your fear, your stress, your anxiety, your worry, on God. Tim Seidler, Lead Pastor at The Experience Church

If you don’t know where to turn, and you’re in need of some peace, head here. While we continue to social distance, know that prayer and support doesn’t stop.

