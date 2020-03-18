Officials announce first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Washington County and the City of Fayetteville has been notified of a presumptive positive test of COVID-19 for a city resident, according to a release from County Judge Joseph K. Wood and Mayor Lioneld Jordan on Wednesday.

It’s the first reported presumptive positive case in Northwest Arkansas.

The city say it is continuing “to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”

Governor Asa Hutchinson will address the state in a press conference today at 1:30 p.m.

