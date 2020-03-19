NWA mom jumps through hoops to get her son tested for COVID-19

"He falls under every symptom category so that possibility is there, you don't know who you are exposed to every day just at the grocery store," she said.

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas mom said she’s having to jump through hoops to get her child tested for the coronavirus.

“He started running a fever, came down with a bad cough, he was having shortness of breath,” Clairissa Mills said.

Clairissa Mills is a local mother of two.

She said her youngest, who’s one, has been really sick the last couple of days.

Recently she went to take him to the doctor and the doctor told her to take him to the emergency room.

When she got to the ER, they did a chest x-ray and diagnosed him with pneumonia.

“He falls under every symptom category so that possibility is there, you don’t know who you are exposed to every day just at the grocery store,” she said.

She said she fears he could have the coronavirus.

“Fever is starting to break but he’s still a sick baby,” she said.

Mills said she’s been trying to get him tested, but has had to jump through a lot of hoops because doctors won’t test him because he doesn’t meet the age or travel criteria.

“It is frustrating,” she said.

She’s worried because her oldest daughter is a cancer survivor and is immunocompromised.



“She’s been staying with other family members because they told us to keep him away from everyone else in the family,” Mills said.

Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Doctor Steve Goss said he gets her frustration.

“It’s even a little disconcerting for our physicians and providers because there aren’t just ample materials to test everyone,” Dr. Goss said.

Mills has a special case, but Dr. Goss said for healthy families getting the test wouldn’t affect your treatment options because there is no cure.

“It’s staying well hydrated, trying to eat well, Tylenol, Motrin — relief for fever,” he said. “Simple sorts of things.”

But after a call with the CDC, the Mills are comforted knowing their son will be tested soon.