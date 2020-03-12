1  of  4
North Little Rock shuts down community centers

Coronavirus
A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The City of North Little Rock is closing all community centers, adult fitness centers, The Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum, and the Hays Senior Citizens Center effective this evening at 8:00 p.m.

The facilities will remain closed until at least March 30.

We are constantly evaluating the situation. This is to curtail the potential spread of COVID-19 virus.

Community centers will be open for rental functions only.

Mayor Smith said, “Our concern is for the safety, security, and health of our citizens. We are taking our lead from the Arkansas Department of Health.”

The police department will have additional police officers on patrol for an increased police presence.

