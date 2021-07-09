North Little Rock schools making masks optional for upcoming school year

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark, – The North Little Rock Board of Education approved a resolution on Friday to make wearing masks optional for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

This decision comes on the same day that the CDC relaxed school guidelines, stating that vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings.

Arkansas is currently going through a well-documented resurgence of COVID-19, with full vaccination rates still under 50 percent and the delta variant affecting younger people and those who remain unvaccinated.

The board added that they will continue to follow all health guidelines set by the Arkansas Department of Health and the CDC.