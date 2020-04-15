North Little Rock-based company sends care packages to nurses across the country

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A North Little Rock-based company is making sure those on the front lines have their basics needs met during this time.

“Being a nurse right now is scary and unpredictable,” says Kristy Kochan, a nurse.

It’s a uncertain time for so many during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially nurses like Kristy Kochan.

“They were there for me during a crazy time like this,” Kochan said.

Over FaceTime, Kristy said just a few days ago she received a surprise delivery from Travel Nurse Across America, a North Little Rock-based company.

“It was really touching then the second care package arrived and it was the oh so amazing toilet paper and it came at the perfect time I was down to my last roll,” Kochan said.

It was a simple need TNAA CEO Tim McKenzie wanted to fill.(Tim Mckenzie, travel nurse across America)“How can we help what can we do what do you need, which was simple things after a long day a 12-hour shift. It wasn’t like you want to go to the grocery store,” said McKenzie.

Care packages filled with all the essentials aren’t just being sent to nurses here in the capital city.

“We’ve sent them all over the country it’s just something where we can say we are here for you we want to help how can we help,” McKenzie said.

A much needed boost for nurses like Kristy.

“Literally it was like a weight was lifted off my shoulders knowing that I go to work and not have to worry about running to the grocery store first thing in the morning,” Kochan said.