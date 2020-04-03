North Arkansas Regional Medical Center furloughs 35 employees due to COVID-19 impact

HARRISON, Ark.- Officials with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) announced Friday 35 employees will be furloughed because of the impact of the coronavirus.

According to a news release, the employees impacted are from support departments, and the reduction of staff will not affect direct patient care.

The staff members impacted will continue to be eligible for health benefits and can use their paid leave bank at this time.

According to officials with the hospital, NARMC has followed the directive by the U.S. Surgeon General and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to postpone all elective procedures, and the hospital has seen a significant reduction in business.

Hospital officials say they’ve also taken specific steps to meet the needs of the community, like the Viral Testing Clinic at the NARMC Medical Plaza, the Incident Command Center and increased purchases of the necessary PPE supplies.

Officials say each week, cash reserves are used to support the organizations needs.

Several NARMC team members have already decided to cut back on their hours or take vacation days due to canceled patient services and appointments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put significant stress on healthcare delivery across the country and in hospitals across the state of Arkansas, forcing us to take action,” NARMC President and CEO Vince Leist said. “With increased cost of operation due to the pandemic and the loss of our elective revenue stream, we have no choice but to make changes in our organization. We value our team members and regret that we have to make this difficult decision. While we anticipate assistance from State and Federal sources, we must make decisions on the information we have. NARMC will continue to monitor the impact COVID-19 has on the healthcare system and will make changes when necessary to ensure the community has access to quality care for years to come.”