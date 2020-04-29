NLR firework company says they won’t let COVID-19 dim July 4

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- There could be some blowback for firework displays across the nations this summer due to the coronavirus.

One local family-owned firework company says they’re not letting COVID-19 take away from celebrating Independence Day.

Tom Daniel, the owner of Arnold Firework Company in North Little Rock, is hard at work with his two sons, finding ways to preserve the tradition.

He says most of the production and shipping of the pyrotechnic devices coming from China have stopped.

However, they’ve contacted their out-of-state distributors, hoping to light the sky come July.

“When we get a handle on all this and everybody does what they are supposed to do, it could be a huge Fourth of July this year,” says Daniel. “Everybody is ready to get out and celebrate. What a better opportunity to do it than celebrate our independence, as well as our independence now.”

Daniel says he’ll be ready to start selling in June because summer fireworks are only sold and used in Arkansas from June 20 through July 10.

Daniel says for an update, check out the Arnold Fireworks Facebook page.