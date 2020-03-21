NLR Businesses owners takes her business to Facebook live during COVID-19 outbreak

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the COVID-19 outbreak continues more local businesses are shutting down.

Although many have no choice to close one local business owner in North Little Rock is making adjustments to work from a distance.

On a typical Friday at A Different Stroke of Art, the room would be full of people but because of COVID-19 it’s moving all it’s business online, where people can learn paint at home.

“It was no large groups of 50 of more, so I was okay,” local business owner Lorria Grant- Eubanks said.

What started off as taking precautions, has turned into an empty studio for artist and instructor, Lorria Grant- Eubanks in North Little Rock.

“I think all local businesses are just in an uproar, they really don’t know what to do,” Grant – Eubanks said.

Due to the cutdown on person to person contact, bookings had been getting canceled left and right for Grant- Eubanks.

“It’s like something you’ve seen on television, like a movie,” Grant – Eubanks said.

Although it’s a time of uncertainty, she said she still wants to give folks an option to learn and express themselves online.

“I thought of everyday items that a kid or anyone in their home would have that could follow along and do art with me Monday through Thursday I’m doing art online, live Facebook for free,” Grant – Eubanks said.

Grant – Eubanks also moved some of her private lessons online as well. She said this gives folks a way to take a break from the chaos and scary things going on around you and to help relieve stress.

“Take time to take that break and that’s what art does for you,” Grant – Eubanks said. “It allows you to focus specifically on whatever you’re doing whether it’s painting or drawing.”

She even turns some of the art projects into inspiration, the most recent coy fish.

“I feel like I’m that coy fish, I’m in that pond and I’m moving around from day 1 to day 2,” Grant – Eubanks said. “I don’t know what it’s going to be like but I just have courage that things are going to turn out.”

They will still host small groups less than 10 at the art studio, you can contact them directly. The online class will continue every Thursday.