New Winter COVID-19 Task Force begins meeting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health has now reported 874 cases. Currently, there are over 16,500 active cases within the state. Hospitalizations are up by 18, with 830 still recovering in a medical facility. 116 remain on ventilators. 24 more people have died, bringing the number of deaths in the state to 2,183.

The new Winter COVID-19 Task Force started their meetings on Sunday. Governor Hutchinson put the task force together to reduce cases and ease the burden on hospitals. It will be led by Gov. Hutchinson and Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, with input from representatives from the Arkansas Department of Health and hospitals across the state.

The Governor says that right now hospitals are able to handle the number of COVID patients, but if we continue to see an increase it could put a strain on staff and resources.

Both Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Jose Romero say the reason the cases keep going up is that people aren’t following the mask mandate. The task force will also be looking at ways to get people to follow the guidelines. It will hold closed meetings over ZOOM starting this morning.

LATEST POSTS: