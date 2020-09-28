New concerns over COVID-19 surge this fall

(NBC News)- There’s a new warning about a surge of COVID-19 this fall.

Cooler weather combined with some pandemic precaution fatigue has health officials worried about new coronavirus clusters and what may be ahead.

A model projects by the end of the year, the nation’s daily death rate will quadruple to more than 3,000 deaths a day.

In California, hospitalizations are on the rise again and are projected to go up about 89% over the next month.

“If we don’t carefully follow the guidelines, we may see another surge again,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases.

There are also concerns in New York City, which was considered a prime example of how to beat back the pandemic.

There are new clusters of cases in Brooklyn and Queens.

Now health officials are warning those areas are days away from re-imposing restrictions.

LATEST POSTS: