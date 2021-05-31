Nearly 60,000 Arkansas coronavirus doses near expiration

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas health officials say nearly 60,000 doses of the state’s Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine are nearing their expiration date and would have to be discarded if not used. State epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she expects most of the vaccine will be administered rather than discarded as the earlier expiring doses are being moved to vaccination sites around the state for use.

The health department reports more than 2.6 million total doses of vaccines have been received and more than 1.9 million doses administered, including nearly 898,000 people who are fully immunized.