NEA Baptist in Jonesboro announces vaccine requirements for all employees

JONESBORO, Ark. — NEA Baptist is the next Arkansas hospital to announce that it will require all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“After much consideration and discussion, our leadership team believes this is the best decision for our employees, patients and community,” Jason Little, Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO said. “With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible and right thing to do.”

According to health officials with NEA Baptist they will require all employees to become fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, 2021.

They said in the announcement that about 60% of the 19,000+ employees in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are vaccinated already.

According to an NEA Baptist spokesperson, they will have a process in place for employees who cannot get the vaccine for health and other reasons, similar to the process Baptist follows for the flu vaccine requirement.