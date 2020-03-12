NBA suspends season, Utah Jazz player test positive for Covid-19

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, Japan. A person familiar with the negotiations says the NBA is working with the players’ union and its teams on a plan to shorten the regular season, possibly to 78 games. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – NBA suspending season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – AP Source: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” said the league in an official statement.

The NBA also announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The affected player was not in the arena, but the game was canceled.