North Arkansas Regional Medical Center gives Viral Illness Preparation update

HARRISON, Ark. (News release) — NARMC is committed to keeping our community healthy and safe. With the increase of flu activity in our area and the potential spread of Covid-19 or coronavirus in the United States, we are taking specific precautions to protect our patients and staff while providing the best care possible.

In an effort to minimize exposure, NARMC team members are encouraging patients to stay home and call their provider prior to coming into the clinic if they are running a fever, have a cough and have traveled out of state or out of the country. We are urging patients to call their physician if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms prior to visiting the clinic. This is in an effort to minimize the spread of viral illnesses in our community.

If you do visit a NARMC clinic, you will find a sign on the door that states, “Stop- For your own safety, NARMC is taking precautions to decrease the spread of viral illnesses. If you are running a fever, have a cough and have recently traveled out of state or out of the country, please return to your car and call your NARMC clinic. We will let you know how we can best care for your illness.” This precaution is for the safety of patients and healthcare staff.

Due to the increase need for masks and other protective equipment, we have removed masks from the sanitation stations at each NARMC entrance. The stations currently provide sanitizer and tissues. Masks are available upon request for patients and visitors of ill patients at the hospital and clinics.

We are also urging the public to limit their visit to the hospital and clinics to only when necessary. This is out of an abundance of caution and in the effort to promote safety.

NARMC will continue to monitor the situation involving the spread of viral illnesses and will take necessary steps to ensure the safety of our community.





