Museum of Discovery reopens Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Museum of Discovery is now open to the public.

According to a news release from the Museum of Discovery, The Little Rock-based science center has been closed due to COVID-19 precautions since March 15.

The museum will be following directives from the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) as well as implementing additional policies to ensure the safety of its guests and staff. These include:

Proper face coverings for all staff, volunteers and guests older than 10 years of age. Face masks will be available for purchase for guests who need them.

Limiting crowd size to less than the one-third capacity per the ADH directive

Implementing social distancing

Increased cleaning and sanitization

Additional hand sanitizer stations throughout the museum

Signage to reinforce social distancing and ADH directives

Temperature checks for all staff and volunteers before entering the museum

Temporarily closing exhibits and spaces that may be especially high-touch or difficult to allow social distancing or sanitization

Advanced safety procedure training for staff and volunteers

In-person summer camps began Monday, following ADH directives and additional museum safety procedures as well.

“We are thrilled we can again welcome guests to the Museum of Discovery after a three-month hiatus,” said Kelley Bass, museum CEO. “Our policies have been created in accordance with ADH mandates, and we are confident our guests will have an educational, enjoyable and safe experience at the museum. We thank everyone for their patience and our staff for its continued work in support of our museum’s mission.”

During its closure, Museum of Discovery is undergoing building improvements, cleanings and installations that will assist in ongoing sanitization efforts such as the:

Installation of hospital-grade air filters throughout the building

Assessment of each exhibit to create detailed cleaning procedures and schedules

Installation of UV lights in all air ducts to destroy airborne viruses, bacteria and pollutants

Installation of plexiglass shields to the admissions and Explore Store desks

Additionally, the museum has purchased equipment, such as an industrial electrostatic disinfectant sprayer, that will make cleaning spaces such as its early childhood gallery,” Room to Grow”, easier, less time-consuming and more effective.

The science center also announced that it will extend all memberships an additional three months and will lengthen the stay of “Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed,” its featured exhibition, through the end of the year. The exhibition was originally scheduled to close in July.

For more information, visit www.museumofdiscovery.org.