Mother-daughter duo gifting teddy bears to lift spirits in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the midst of an invisible enemy, one East Texas family is bringing joy to others by donating teddy bears.

Sarah Bulloch and her 11-year-old daughter Clara aren’t just a family, they’re a team.

They have more than 300 stuffed bears to give away, courtesy of the non-profit, Hunger For Love. These bears will be given to children, the elderly, and homeless people.

As a team, both enjoying bouncing ideas off each other.

“Ideas like we should sleep outside and make this big tent thing that we made it’s out in the front. Everything’s kinda dark so we just want to make the world bright again,” said Clara.

“So we took a lot of these hearts and cut them out and Clara built this special box on her little bicycle. When we would spot a bear and I said ‘Why don’t you write a message?’ so she put on all of them ‘I see you and I love you,'” said Bulloch.

Neither of them are looking for recognition but want people to feel loved during these dark times.

“Just to help out, just for people to notice and maybe just to grab along cause I just want to help people as long as I can,” said Clara.

The next step for this mother-daughter duo is giving these bears to those that give their all, healthcare workers. Clara and her mom hope that these small acts of kindness can have a big impact.