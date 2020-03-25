Medical workers: Overworked & overwhelmed

(NBC News) With the numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases growing every day, the mission and the risks for those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 are intensifying.

On Wednesday 94 residents at a New Jersey treatment center presumably infected with coronavirus were moved to a designated treatment ward.

There is growing concern over the manpower and resources available to fight the outbreak.

More than 60,000 Americans are now sick, and close to 800 have died.

“The increase is absolutely staggering, and we know we are really at the beginning of this,” warns Dr. Craig Spencer of Columbia University Medical Center. “Case numbers are increasing on a daily basis and soon our hospitals are going to be overwhelmed.”

Many on the front lines of the fight are already overwhelmed, first responders not only over-worked, but falling ill.

New York’s police force is among those hard hit.

“We are currently at about 3,200 members on the uniform side out sick. That’s about triple the rate we normally see,” says NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is calling on retired medical professionals to come back for reserve duty.

Similar teams will be needed around the clock and across the country as the battle against the virus intensifies.

