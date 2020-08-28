Masks with valves not allowed under updated Arkansas Department of Health directive

The out-breathing valve of a breathing protection mask of the category FFP3 is checked by an employee at the production line at Moldex-Metric, a German producer of working protection clothes, in Walddorfhaeslach, southern Germany, on March 12, 2020. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Masks with valves are not allowed — and bandanas and gaiters are “strongly discouraged” — under an updated directive on face coverings from the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks with one-way valves or vents allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material, which can result in expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others.

“This type of mask does not prevent the person wearing the mask from transmitting COVID-19 to others. Therefore, CDC does not recommend using masks for source control if they have an exhalation valve or vent.”

The jury is still out on the effectiveness of gaiters, CDC says. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, bandanas and gaiters “may not provide sufficient protection and are strongly discouraged.”

If you do choose to wear one, it is recommended that you double the material to provide two layers of protection.

The Arkansas Department of Health issued its face covering directive on July 18, 2020.

It requires every person in Arkansas to wear a face covering completely over the mouth and nose in all indoor and outdoor environments, excluding private residences, where they are exposed to non-household members and six-foot social distancing cannot be achieved.

