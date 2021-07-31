Marion School District students, staff already quarantined going into first full week of school

MARION, Ark. – A large amount of students and staff in the Marion School District have already had to quarantine this week as a result of contact with people testing positive for COVID-19.

According to Marion School District Communications Director Andy Weld, 168 students and three staff members have quarantined since the July 26 school start date.

The school year started early for the eastern Arkansas district as part of a “hybrid calendar”, which allows a 2-week break in the fall after the first 9 weeks.

Weld said that seven students and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

10 students and 15 staff members were able to avoid the quarantine as a result of already being fully vaccinated, according to Weld.

Weld said that the school district is offering a $200 stipend to staff members who have documentation of their COVID-19 vaccination.

Additionally, the school district is holding a community vaccination clinic from 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, along with a staff vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 12 , with both events located at Patriot Arena.

The staff clinic will be open to the public.