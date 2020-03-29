March 29 COVID-19 update: 426 cases, 28 recoveries, 6 deaths in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health now reports 426 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state reports 3,448 individuals have been tested in total.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced 1 new death linked to COVID-19 bringing the state total to 6. Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of Health said the 1 new death was a person over the age of 65. He added the person was showing signs of recovery but ultimately died at home.

Dr. Smith says out of the 426 cases, 67 are health care workers, 6 women with COVID-19 are pregnant, 43 are hospitalized, 43 are in nursing homes, and 16 are on ventilators.