Managing kids at home during coronavirus isolation

NEW YORK – With schools and businesses shutdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the nation is adjusting to moving studies and work to the home environment.

For working parents and energetic kids, it can be a lot to manage under one roof. Parents will be glad to know about some tools and tips to keep the whole family productive and entertained through weeks of isolation.

“They get exponentially more annoying as the day goes on!,” says one parent.

For households going stir-crazy, experts say to get moving.

“Right now we’re looking at engaging in more sedentary behavior than we ever have before,” says Marissa DiBartolo with The Toy Insider.

Everyone can relieve cabin fever with a trip to the park or even the backyard for low-tech activities like blowing bubbles or gameify exercise with the Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch.

“it recognizes your movement. It has a bit of tension to it, so you’re going to totally forget working out until you start sweating,” DiBartolo explains.

Balance out time spent online with some screen-free toys. V-Tech makes an activity desk that has educational games for young kids. It’s also a functional desk.

Experts say giving everyone their own space and tuning out distractions can make school and work time more productive.

“I recommend getting a pair of headphones, noise canceling if you can and pumping in a white noise app,” says Suzanne Kantra with Techlicious.

“Coffitivity” plays the ambient sounds of cafe to help you concentrate, while most real cafes are closed for social distancing.

Above all, plan out your days ahead of time and stick to it, especially bedtime.

“Creating a schedule Monday through Friday is very important,” adds Kantra.

Kantra says it will make the transition easier when school is back in session.