Lynn Institute Little Rock awarded Phase 3 Novavax COVID=19 clinical trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Lynn Institute of the Ozarks in Little Rock has announced plans to participate in a Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial to combat coronavirus.

The clinical trial will be testing the safety and effectiveness of NVX-CoV2373, which has been developed by the U.S. company Novavax.

The study is a 26 month-long clinical trial for healthy individuals ages 18 and older. Board-certified physician, Derek Lewis, M.D., who has more than 15 years of experience conducting clinical trials in Little Rock will serve as the Principal Investigator for the study.

The Phase 3 clinical trial design is harmonized with those of other leading companies and calls for the enrollment of up to 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico. This clinical trial expects to include a proportional representation among diverse populations most vulnerable to COVID-19 distributed across race/ethnicity, age and those living with co-morbidities.

Participants will randomly receive the vaccine and one-third will receive the placebo.

