LRSD schools support virtual learning with computer distribution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- Little Rock School District students are taking their learning to the next level with a district-wide deployment of computers and Chromebooks starting today. Administrators, teachers and tech teams have worked over the past several days to prepare devices for students who may not otherwise have them. The District plans to transition to an all-virtual Alternate Method of Instruction (AMI) delivery on Tuesday, April 7th.

Families received information Friday, April 3, that included the next steps intended to continue providing educational support and instruction while schools remain closed. The virtual AMI plans for elementary and secondary students may be found on lrsd.org.

Students who have already indicated a need for computers, based on a survey the District sent out, will be provided devices today. Schools have contacted those families based on the survey data. Families who have not completed the survey and still need a device should contact their principal as soon as possible to make arrangements to secure a device.

Additionally, information about free or low-cost internet connectivity may also be found on the District’s site.